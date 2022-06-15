COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The heat remains the top story but wel add in storms for the late afternoon and evening, some storms may contain strong winds and small hail.

A majority of today will stay dry, hot and very humid with temperatures warming quickly through the morning and afternoon. Expect temperatures to move into the 90s by midday and then into the upper 90s by the afternoon. Don’t be surprised to see areas in the triple digits, especially if rain holds off.

A few showers and storms will bubble up east of the area around 4 PM and travel west through the evening. A level 2 out of 5 or a slight risk for the entire area for strong winds and small hail.

Staying hot through the remainder of the week, rainfall chances will begin to drop off as well. A little less humid for Father’s Day but still hot.