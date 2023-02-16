COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a strong storm system that will bring in some showers and storms tonight and primarily overnight into Friday morning.

The greatest area to see severe weather will be across Alabama and mostly our east Alabama counties as the storm system enters the region later this evening. Primary hazards will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated spin-up tornado.

Guidance brings the system into Georgia after midnight and weakens before it exits the News 3 viewing area around 5-6 AM Friday.

Expect a breezy day throughout the day Friday with temperatures dropping and gradual clearing.

A pleasant and seasonal weekend ahead as high pressure builds in across the south. Through the extended forecast temperatures warm back up with readings near 80 degrees as we track another frontal boundary by Wednesday.