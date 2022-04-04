COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Our last dry and quiet day will be coming to an end this evening as we are expecting two rounds of strong to severe storms over a two day period across the Deep South.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) across the entire News 3 viewing area for Tuesday. SPC also has drawn an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for Wednesday for areas along the I-85 corridor and points to the north. Everyone else on Wednesday is under the standard slight risk (2 out of 5) through the day.

TIMELINE BREAKDOWN & THREATS:

TUESDAY 9 am to 5 pm (Severe Storms) Squall line of thunderstorms Damaging wind Isolated tornadoes Hail up to quarters 2-3″ of rainfall possible, localized flooding

WEDNESDAY Afternoon/Evening into early Thursday morning Damaging winds Isolated tornadoes Hail up to quarters Flooding possible



After the unsettled weather pattern passes we see a cooler, breezy weather pattern shaping up as we close out the week. Afternoon temperatures by Friday afternoon will be roughly 10 degrees below average. Heading into the weekend, morning lows will also take a tumble into the upper 30s and mid 30s for some of our northern counties. We will see a quick warm up by the afternoon as temperatures return to the 70s and 80s.