COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The sun on Thursday was a nice break from the unsettled weather but more storms are in the forecast.

Today: Isolated shower not out of the question, especially late this morning through midday. A stationary front to our south will pull north and drag a little moisture along with it. Severe weather not expected.

Weather aware from 10 PM – 4 AM: A strong cold front will push towards the area, this front will have more energy and a strong push of cold air compared to the earlier fronts this week. The entire area is under a slight risk for severe weather or a level 2 out of 5, an enhanced risk of level 3 out of 5 is placed just to our southeast.

Storms overnight have the potential to produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Due to these storms moving in overnight, please have multiple ways to receive watches and warning.

Expect temperatures to fall rapidly behind the front and winds to pick up, winds will gust up to 40 mph for some and this combined with the temperature will make it feel more like the upper 20s to low 30s.

If you’ve started planting or have recent blooms due to the recent warm weather, cover your plants Saturday night. Clouds will clear and temperatures will drop below freezing moving into Sunday morning.