COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Unsettled today as we track two rounds of rain and storms. The second round that will move in this evening is the reason why we are Weather Aware.

This morning: A complex of rain and storms will move in from the northwest. This round may contain a few robust storms with gusty winds but the severe threat continues to look low. Heavy rain will be the primary threat with this round, which will last through midday.

Afternoon: A majority of the afternoon will stay dry, in fact clouds will break apart and a few peeks of sun will be possible. Due to the heating from the sun and the humidity, this will allow the atmosphere to fully recover. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

This evening: A line of storms will move in from the northwest, this line will likely contain heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Best time for storms will be between 6 PM through 10 PM. The best area to see strong to severe storms appears to be in eastern Alabama, this line will weaken as it tracks east.