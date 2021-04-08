 

Weather Aware: Strong storms possible Friday and Saturday

7 Day Forecast

A cold front will bring us several chances for showers and thunderstorms, some which may be strong to severe over the course of three days. This has prompted three weather aware days.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be from 9 AM through 2 PM today as showers and storms move out ahead of a front. The severe risk for today is on the low end (level 1 out of 5 ) but it is still something that needs to be watched, especially during this time of the year. Primary threats will be strong winds and heavy rain.

The same system will bring us another round of showers and storms on Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Once again these storms may become strong with wind and rain the primary threats. 

Out of all three days Saturday will most likely be the stormiest day with waves of showers and storms. This day has the potential to see damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and brief spin-up tornadoes. The front should pass through during the late afternoon and we should begin to calm down during the evening. 

Thursday

80° / 64°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 80° 64°

Friday

76° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 76° 62°

Saturday

68° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 68° 62°

Sunday

77° / 52°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 77° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 58°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 76° 58°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
74°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
77°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
65°

65°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
65°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
65°

66°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

