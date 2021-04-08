Weather Aware: Strong storms possible Friday and Saturday

A cold front will bring us several chances for showers and thunderstorms, some which may be strong to severe over the course of three days. This has prompted three weather aware days.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be from 9 AM through 2 PM today as showers and storms move out ahead of a front. The severe risk for today is on the low end (level 1 out of 5 ) but it is still something that needs to be watched, especially during this time of the year. Primary threats will be strong winds and heavy rain.

The same system will bring us another round of showers and storms on Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Once again these storms may become strong with wind and rain the primary threats.

Out of all three days Saturday will most likely be the stormiest day with waves of showers and storms. This day has the potential to see damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and brief spin-up tornadoes. The front should pass through during the late afternoon and we should begin to calm down during the evening.