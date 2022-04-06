COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-More storms in the forecast today as the actual front begins to push closer to the area. Timing and set up of storms will be different compared to Tuesday, storms will likely fire up in the afternoon and evening.

2 PM through 12 AM: At first showers will remain light and below severe limits and for some, a few breaks in the clouds may also be possible. Any breaks in the clouds will allow for more daytime heating which leads to more instability. This combined with a moist airmass will provide enough energy for scattered storms during the afternoon through the evening. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible again today although this is a different set up.

While we all have the threat for an isolated tornado, the best chance looks to set up from Columbus to the east and southeast.

Heavy rain will also be an issue, an additional 1-2 inches of rain today combined with the rain from Tuesday may cause streams, rivers and lakes to flood. Flood Watch for our GA counties until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

After 12 AM Thursday: Severe threat will start to diminish during the early morning hours of Thursday, a few light showers will remain closer to sunrise. By the Thursday morning commute we should begin to see decreasing clouds as the cold front clears the area.