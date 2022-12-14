Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– Right now we are tracking a chance for storms late tonight through early Thursday AM: The forecast set-up will be highest for severe weather “slight” mainly for all south and east of Columbus for any severe weather, however, the risk will still remain in the early overnight for everyone at the lower or “marginal” risk for storms to be severe.

This morning through afternoon:

A chance for light to a few pockets of moderate rain and spotty showers through midday then becoming more isolated with a rumble of thunder this afternoon.

Weather Aware 10 PM through 4 AM:

Tracking a line of strong to severe storms that will move through the News 3 viewing are late this evening into early Thursday morning. Initially this line will have the potential to produce damaging winds, very heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. Rainfall rates will be between 1-2.5 inches and could produced areas of flash flooding.