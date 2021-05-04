 

WEATHER AWARE: Strong thunderstorms to bring damaging wind threat later this evening

7 Day Forecast

Weather Aware Tuesday -SLIGHT/ENHANCED- for all of I-85 North and West: 1PM-11PM Tuesday-Wednesday 4am southern counties. First Round and second rounds converge 1pm-6pm then 7pm-11pm needs to be watched for a strong MCS (Mesoscale Convective System or long-lived complex storms) type system from the north and then a second wave being kicked off later in the day from the west, this is the actual cold front.

We are under a Marginal Risk or a 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe weather all south and east of I-85 and 3 out of 5 north and west of I-85. This would include damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Torrential rainfall will be present with these storms, up 3”of rainfall.

Weather Aware Wednesday morning -MARGINAL- Appears to be clear but late Tuesday night lingering just after midnight potentially Wednesday early but the rest of Wednesday looks great, with the exception of a few showers and storms not severe and the strongest line dips farther south and east.

Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great!

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 62% 86° 65°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 81° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 54°

Friday

76° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 76° 52°

Saturday

81° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 81° 58°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 87° 67°

Monday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 65°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
73°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
47%
83°

80°

3 PM
Strong Storms
76%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
56%
80°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
54%
77°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
39%
74°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

72°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
72°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
70°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
70°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
70°

69°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
69°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
66°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
68°

