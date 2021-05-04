WEATHER AWARE: Strong thunderstorms to bring damaging wind threat later this evening

Weather Aware Tuesday -SLIGHT/ENHANCED- for all of I-85 North and West: 1PM-11PM Tuesday-Wednesday 4am southern counties. First Round and second rounds converge 1pm-6pm then 7pm-11pm needs to be watched for a strong MCS (Mesoscale Convective System or long-lived complex storms) type system from the north and then a second wave being kicked off later in the day from the west, this is the actual cold front.

We are under a Marginal Risk or a 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe weather all south and east of I-85 and 3 out of 5 north and west of I-85. This would include damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Torrential rainfall will be present with these storms, up 3”of rainfall.

Weather Aware Wednesday morning -MARGINAL- Appears to be clear but late Tuesday night lingering just after midnight potentially Wednesday early but the rest of Wednesday looks great, with the exception of a few showers and storms not severe and the strongest line dips farther south and east.

Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great!