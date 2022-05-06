COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Tracking a strong cold front that will bring the chance for strong to severe storms late this morning into the afternoon

This morning:

A line of rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to track east this morning. While this line will continue to weaken, a few showers and perhaps rumbles of thunder may make it into the News 3 viewing area. The showers and rumbles this morning are not the main severe event.

Depending on how long rain and storms stick around, this may limit how much the atmosphere can recover, unfortunately this looks to move out fairly quick.

11 AM – Afternoon:

Storms will fire up once again and these storms will have the best chance to become strong/severe. The entire News 3 viewing area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather or a level 3 out of 5, primary threat will be damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. By 6 PM EDT the severe threat should be east of the area and clouds should begin to decrease.

Please have multiple ways to receive watches/warnings if they are issued.