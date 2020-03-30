WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms by Tuesday afternoon

Weather Aware for Tuesday as a storm system is set to push through the valley bringing strong damaging winds, potential for some large hail and an isolated tornado threat. Storm Prediction Center has outlined a SLIGHT risk (2 out of 5) for the majority of the News 3 coverage area with a marginal risk out front that. The area with the greatest threat appears to align with areas south of the US Highway 80 corridor or a line south of Columbus.
TIMING:
- Tuesday Afternoon and Evening: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
THREATS:
- Damaging winds up to 60 mph
- Large Hail up to Quarters
- Isolated tornadoes with a few supercells possible.
Once this storm system moves through we will be greeted by some very pleasant and spring-like days as we round out another week. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend through the upcoming weekend before we see another chance of rain return to the valley.