WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms by Tuesday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Aware for Tuesday as a storm system is set to push through the valley bringing strong damaging winds, potential for some large hail and an isolated tornado threat. Storm Prediction Center has outlined a SLIGHT risk (2 out of 5) for the majority of the News 3 coverage area with a marginal risk out front that. The area with the greatest threat appears to align with areas south of the US Highway 80 corridor or a line south of Columbus.

TIMING:

  • Tuesday Afternoon and Evening: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

THREATS:

  • Damaging winds up to 60 mph
  • Large Hail up to Quarters
  • Isolated tornadoes with a few supercells possible.

Once this storm system moves through we will be greeted by some very pleasant and spring-like days as we round out another week. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend through the upcoming weekend before we see another chance of rain return to the valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories