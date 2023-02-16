Columbus Ga. (WRBL)- Strong to severe storms later this evening through early Friday morning thanks to an approaching cold front.

We will likely see some sun this morning as clouds are fairly thin, this will change as we approach midday. A strong southerly wind will push our temperatures to near 80 in some spots, well above average for this time of the year.

The main round of rain and storms will begin to move out of western and central Alabama then approaching east Alabama by 8 PM eastern or 7 PM central. These storms may contain strong winds and a brief tornado but should begin to weaken as they slowly move east into Georgia early Friday morning.

A second line of rain will move in through the Friday morning commute, this should not pose a severe risk.

The highest risk of severe weather will be from I65 in Alabama and areas west, this is where we have the enhanced risk or level 3 out of 5 and the highest tornado threat. Our east Alabama counties are in a slight risk but again storms should begin to weaken as they approach the area.

Due to storms moving in late evening and overnight, be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches/warnings.