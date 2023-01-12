Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Tracking a strong cold front that will bring strong to severe storms to the area as early as midday lasting through 8 PM.

Before storms arrive, we’ll see temperatures warming quickly to the low to middle 70s along with strong southerly winds, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire News 3 viewing area. Sustained winds speeds from the south 5-15 but gust up to 35 mph.

First Round Noon-2 PM: A developing line of storms or discreet cells need to be watched initially ahead of the QLCS or an uneven line of thunderstorms, with rotation. Hopefully, these will be linear and not rotate. IBM data brings this south and east of Columbus when the main squall line enters our east Alabama counties around 3/2CT.

Second and Final Round 3-8ET: The winds and heavy rain will impact everyone, isolated tornadoes can easily form with the conditions we are seeing, and locally strong winds regardless will cover a lot of real estate, this will bring plenty of winds toppling over weakened trees on power lines, etc.

The winds will continue as the colder air filter in throughout Friday and the entire weekend, so be ready to bundle up!