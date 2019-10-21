WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms later tonight

While the majority of today will be quiet and partly sunny, there will be a chance for severe storms as a strong storm system moves across the southeast.

The window for severe storms opens up later this evening around 7 p.m. and will last through 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat with the line of storms as they move through. A brief isolated spin-up tornado can not be completely ruled out.

After this storm system passes expect cooler temperatures around mid-week with morning lows once again on the chilly side.

Friday another cold front approaches with another good soaking rain. This system should move out early Saturday.

