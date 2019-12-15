WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible late Monday into early Tuesday morning

Our next storm system moves in late Monday night into Tuesday morning as a low pressure system tracks into Alabama and Georgia. This system will bring heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and small hail.

We are Weather Aware for this with the main time frame opening up just after midnight and lasting through about 10 a.m.

Once this system moves out, we will return to breezy and cool conditions through middle portions of the week before temperatures return more seasonable by Friday.

For the weekend, we are tracking another chance for light to heavy showers.