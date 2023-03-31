COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A strong storm system will bring severe weather across the midsouth and areas of the plains before moving into the midwest and southeast for Saturday.

We will be watching the trailing cold front that will arrive Saturday morning around 8 am bringing a threat of damaging wind gusts and a low end threat of a tornado. The broken squall line will exit the News 3 viewing area around 3 pm.

At this time, a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe storms for a good majority of the viewing area.

With a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for areas of our southeastern viewing area including areas of Cuthbert, Lumpkin, Preston, Americus and Ellaville. This area will see more daytime heating before the squall line enters making the threat a little higher.

This system passes leaving a great Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. However, the quiet weather is short-lived as we watch a weak shortwave that will bring in a few isolated showers and storms for Monday.

The extended forecast starting Thursday and into the end of next week is trending unsettled with more showers and storms with the potential for more severe storms possible.