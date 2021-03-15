WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible starting Tuesday morning

The streak of great weather has come to an end and now we will have several chances for severe weather starting Tuesday.

An approaching cold front will move toward the area today giving us the chance of an isolated shower or two later this afternoon and early evening. Showers today do not look to be severe as the main severe threat remains to our west at this time. Highs today still warm with most of us in the middle to upper 70s.

Tuesday Weather Aware The first round of strong storms will come early Tuesday morning and afternoon as a cold front stalls out across the area. This front will give us the chance for strong winds and an isolated tornado, the threat for Tuesday will be on the low end but still something that needs to be watch. Due to the fact that it does stall out, heavy rain will also be possible with rainfall totals over an inch in some areas.

Wednesday Weather Alert: The stationary front from Tuesday system will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday morning. This could kick off storms that have the potential to become strong/severe with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and small hail during the afternoon and evening. This round of storms looks to be the strongest and the one that has the greatest potential to produce severe weather.

Showers and storms will continue into Thursday morning. Calmer weather moves in behind the cold front on Friday but it will be cooler with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.