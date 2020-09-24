WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few light showers and sprinkles are possible for the first half of the day, the best chance to see scattered showers and storms will be this afternoon and evening.

A warm front will lift north across the area this afternoon and evening and interact with remnants from Beta, this will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a few could be strong/severe. Primary threat will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out, storms will continue into the late evening and early Friday morning.

A cold front will slide through Friday morning and push any remaining showers and storms to our east, we’ll start to dry out but a few lingering showers may remain. 

The weekend trending drier with a little more sun on Saturday and highs around average. we’ll add in a chance for a few late showers or storms on Sunday and these will linger into Monday.

Big changes are on the way for the middle of next week as a strong cold front will move through the southeast. Expect showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 80s, once the front clears we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs about 10 degrees cooler on Wednesday 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 78° 71°

Friday

83° / 65°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 60% 83° 65°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Monday

84° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 77° 56°

Wednesday

78° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
50%
71°

73°

12 PM
Light Rain
80%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories