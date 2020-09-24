WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

A few light showers and sprinkles are possible for the first half of the day, the best chance to see scattered showers and storms will be this afternoon and evening.

A warm front will lift north across the area this afternoon and evening and interact with remnants from Beta, this will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a few could be strong/severe. Primary threat will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out, storms will continue into the late evening and early Friday morning.

A cold front will slide through Friday morning and push any remaining showers and storms to our east, we’ll start to dry out but a few lingering showers may remain.

The weekend trending drier with a little more sun on Saturday and highs around average. we’ll add in a chance for a few late showers or storms on Sunday and these will linger into Monday.

Big changes are on the way for the middle of next week as a strong cold front will move through the southeast. Expect showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 80s, once the front clears we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs about 10 degrees cooler on Wednesday