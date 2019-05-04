WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening Video

While most of us have been dry during the morning, a few pop up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon before a line of storms moves in this evening.

12 PM - 5 PM: A few pop up showers and thunderstorms, some may be on the strong side with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

6 PM - Midnight: A line of storms will move in from the west, it is this line that could produce the bulk of the severe weather. Strong winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary threats.

Midnight - 5 AM Sunday: The risk for severe weather begins to deminish as the line moves east, a few scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will linger into the rest of Sunday morning