 

WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible today and on Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

Weather Aware Today: A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible will be this morning but should stay below severe criteria. After midday into the afternoon and evening we’ll have the chance for more thunderstorms, these could become strong to severe especially around the evening commute. A level 2 out of 5 from Union Springs-Columbus – Butler and areas north. Hail and wind will be the primary threats and while the tornado risk is low it is not zero.

Weather Aware Tuesday: Watching two rounds of storms on Tuesday one in the afternoon that will move in from the north around 3 PM ET and another that will move in from the west around 7 PM (All times subject to change). Slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for much of the area with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail the primary threats. The tornado risk on Tuesday is low but not zero so have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Showers and storms should wrap up by late Tuesday evening, a few may linger into Wednesday morning mainly southeast of Columbus.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 86° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 78° 55°

Thursday

78° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 53°

Friday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 81° 59°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
74°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
81°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
79°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
81°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
69°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

Trending Stories