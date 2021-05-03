WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible today and on Tuesday

Weather Aware Today: A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible will be this morning but should stay below severe criteria. After midday into the afternoon and evening we’ll have the chance for more thunderstorms, these could become strong to severe especially around the evening commute. A level 2 out of 5 from Union Springs-Columbus – Butler and areas north. Hail and wind will be the primary threats and while the tornado risk is low it is not zero.

Weather Aware Tuesday: Watching two rounds of storms on Tuesday one in the afternoon that will move in from the north around 3 PM ET and another that will move in from the west around 7 PM (All times subject to change). Slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for much of the area with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail the primary threats. The tornado risk on Tuesday is low but not zero so have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Showers and storms should wrap up by late Tuesday evening, a few may linger into Wednesday morning mainly southeast of Columbus.