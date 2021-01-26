 

WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible today and on Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

This morning: Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this morning as a line of storms associated with a cold front advances to the east/southeast. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning possible and while the threat is low, a brief spin up tornado is not out of the question. Storms will exit the area shortly after the morning commute.

This afternoon & evening: A short break in the storms will be possible around lunch time but a few linger showers will remain, in fact a few lingering showers will continue through the rest of the day and into the evening commute but nothing like what we experienced this morning. 

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: Weather aware again on Wednesday for the potential for strong to severe storms with strong winds and a brief spin up tornado possible. A boundary with lift north during the early morning hours and provide enough energy for storms to move back in. The best time will be from 2 AM through 7 AM and then again during the afternoon and evening. In addition to strong winds and a low tornado threat, heavy rain will also be possible and could cause localized flooding. Storms should wrap up by the late afternoon and early evening. 

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 72° 56°

Wednesday

64° / 36°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 90% 64° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

58° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 58° 35°

Saturday

62° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 49°

Sunday

68° / 46°
Showers
Showers 66% 68° 46°

Monday

54° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
70°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
71°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
70°

68°

7 PM
Showers
36%
68°

66°

8 PM
Showers
39%
66°

64°

9 PM
Showers
42%
64°

63°

10 PM
Showers
57%
63°

62°

11 PM
Rain
70%
62°

61°

12 AM
Rain
76%
61°

61°

1 AM
Rain
79%
61°

60°

2 AM
Rain
68%
60°

59°

3 AM
Rain
76%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
77%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
83%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
89%
58°

57°

7 AM
Rain
90%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
84%
57°

