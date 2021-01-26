WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible today and on Wednesday

This morning: Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this morning as a line of storms associated with a cold front advances to the east/southeast. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning possible and while the threat is low, a brief spin up tornado is not out of the question. Storms will exit the area shortly after the morning commute.

This afternoon & evening: A short break in the storms will be possible around lunch time but a few linger showers will remain, in fact a few lingering showers will continue through the rest of the day and into the evening commute but nothing like what we experienced this morning.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: Weather aware again on Wednesday for the potential for strong to severe storms with strong winds and a brief spin up tornado possible. A boundary with lift north during the early morning hours and provide enough energy for storms to move back in. The best time will be from 2 AM through 7 AM and then again during the afternoon and evening. In addition to strong winds and a low tornado threat, heavy rain will also be possible and could cause localized flooding. Storms should wrap up by the late afternoon and early evening.