Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-This afternoons look at your First Alert Forecast does not show pop up showers and storms like we saw yesterday at this time, but as we go through the afternoon and evening hours we can’t rule out one popping up due to daytime heating and humidity.

As we start the day tomorrow be prepared for a few showers in the area, but they should exit the area after the lunch hour on Wednesday. We are still seeing the chance of a line of storms moving through by the evening hours tomorrow bringing the chance of damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The line should exit the area overnight leaving a few lingering clouds.

The next best chance for storms comes on Saturday when a cold front moves through. This cold front should bring our temperatures back down in to the upper 80’s making it seasonable for this time of year. Due to the front we experience a pattern change drying things off Sunday, but temperatures then return to the 90’s by Monday and even the mid 90’s by Tuesday.

Chris Denmark-Miss. State Intern 2022