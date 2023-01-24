Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– A strong storm system will bring in the chance for strong to severe storms overnight into the Wednesday morning commute.

Tuesday: We will squeeze out another day of sunshine as temperatures gradually warm up, highs in the upper 50s today.

Wednesday morning: A warm front will lift north starting very early Wednesday morning as a cold front begins to progress east, a line of storms will accompany this front with damaging winds, heavy rain, a brief tornado is possible but the threat is low. The best time will be from 4 AM through 8 AM, storms will move out by 10 AM.