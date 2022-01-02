Weather Aware Sunday as storm appears sluggish but we need to watch this afternoon

Columbus, GA: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald

We have some good news this morning as this system speeds up and it is not intensifying. The heating of the day may change this and especially where the pre frontal energy or squall line is located.

A persistent subtropical high pressure system has not only slowed down this squall line in the overnight but it also has not provided the wind shear ahead of it to sustain elevated storms this morning.

This late morning and afternoon may be a different story, especially south and east of Columbus for a few strong to severe storms are possible. We need to watch development south and east of Montgomery lifting northeast across our Alabama counties.

The tornado risk may be low but if something were to spin-up it would be more along the line or if a thunderstorm were to become supercell it would be far ahead of the squall line and south and east of the region.