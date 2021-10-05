WEATHER AWARE: The threat for flash flooding continues; flash flood watch through early Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The threat for flash flooding continues today as a stalled out front brings in waves of rain.

This morning: A line of heavy rain has formed from Atlanta to the southeast of Montgomery, this will slowly move east causing areas of reduced visibility and increasing the threat for flash flooding. Rainfall rates could 1″- 2″ per hour with locally higher amounts.

Afternoon: The heaviest rain will lift out of the News 3 viewing area shortly after lunch time but a few showers, which could contain pockets of heavy rain, will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low/middle 70s.

Evening: Scattered showers will continue with pockets of moderate to heavy rain.

The threat for heavy rain will continue off and on through Thursday with an additional 1-3 inches possible. Our flash flood watch continues through early Thursday morning.