WEATHER AWARE: The threat for heavy rain continues with areas of flooding possible

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Staying weather aware today as the threat for flash flooding continues. We’ll likely see waves of showers and thunderstorms today and some may contain heavy rain.

This morning: minor flooding along the Chattahoochee River continues this morning with the stage at 27.5 feet, just over flood stage. A Flood warning continues until 8:30 AM EDT, please avoid the river walk. A few scattered showers will continue later this morning through the early afternoon, stay aware for brief downpours.

This afternoon: Off and on showers and storms remain possible and some containing heavy rain. Keep in mind that minor flooding may occur and if storms become stationary with heavy rain, flash flooding may occur.

This evening: Rain beginning to wrap up and we should see a short break in the action by 8 PM. This break may last through the overnight hours but a few isolated showers will be possible.