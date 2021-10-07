WEATHER AWARE: The threat for scattered showers and storms continues; finally drying out on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Weather aware once again today due to threat for showers and storms, some of which may contain heavy rain and increase the threat for flash flooding. We picked up almost an inch of rain at the airport on Wednesday and this combined with the rain from Monday, we’ve topped out at 7.18 inches of rain. The pesky low that is behind the wet forecast will eventually move out by early Friday.

Coverage today will likely be similar to Wednesday with the threat of scattered showers and storms. Any storm that moves through today has the potential produce very heavy rain which will reduce visibility. We’ll keep the chance for scattered showers and a thunderstorms through the evening.

Good news: A few showers will be possible early Friday and then by the afternoon finally drying out! The heaviest rain will begin to shift east as the low and front begin to move, our clouds will begin to decrease as well and the sun will finally make an appearance. We should be good to go for any activities Friday evening/night.

Beautiful and dry this weekend with sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 80s.