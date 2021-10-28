Weather Aware through midday then becoming breezy and cool

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Weather Aware through midday as rain and embedded thunderstorms linger. The first round of rain will exit shortly before 8 AM, this means our morning commute will remain soggy with pockets of moderate to heavy rain.

The second round of rain and thunderstorms will move along an occluded front, this will move in between 9 AM through midday. A marginal risk for severe weather still exist from Eufaula-Cuthbert- Americus and areas south with the primary threat strong winds.

Once rain moves out it will become breezy with winds gusting up to 40 mph in some locations. Clouds will begin to move back in by 9 PM and a few stray showers will be possible as moisture wraps back around the upper level low.

Showers and clouds will continue through Friday and into the first half of the weekend, this will keep temperatures cool with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Trick-or-treat forecast looks great! A little chilly but staying dry with mostly clear skies.