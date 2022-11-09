Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Tropical storm Nicole continues churn near the Bahamas this morning with winds around 70 mph, just below hurricane strength. Expected to become a hurricane later today, Nicole will make landfall along the east coat of Florida, curve into Florida and then into Georgia by Thursday night into Friday.

Here at home, we will start to see an increase of clouds today through Thursday followed by a few showers by midday Thursday. Light to moderate rain will begin to fill move into our southern counties by the evening commute then filling into the entire area by late Thursday evening. Rain will continue overnight into Friday morning but should exit by midday Friday.

Wind will also be an issue with gust up to 25-30 mph and greater on Thursday through Friday. This, combined with rain has us weather aware Thursday night into Friday morning.

This weekend:

This weekend will feature a cold front that will usher in drier and cooler air, high temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by Saturday then into the 50s on Sunday through early next week. Get ready for another batch of cold overnight temperatures