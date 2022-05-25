WEATHER AWARE: Thursday AM-Early PM/Late PM Evening

Primary Hazards-Flash Flooding and Significant Winds: The recent rains have left the grounds saturated. An additional 1-2” of rainfall will cause standing water and poor drainage. Most of these storms will continue to bring significant winds and gusts up to 40 mph or greater winds.

A marginal or low-end risk of storms has the set-up for damaging wind, hail, and a weak tornado.

We will see a few rounds of storms. The first round of storms arrive late morning through early afternoon.

The cool front arrives early Friday morning with a few areas seeing one last shot of a few showers and pop-up storms, literally ahead of the front.