Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Our forecast for Wednesday will be uneventful as a warm front moves northeast through the area, this front will increase our clouds and temperatures so expect highs to near 70 degrees today.

Tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for storms Thursday afternoon into the evening, a few of these storms may become strong to severe. We will most likely see two rounds of storms with the second being the strongest.

Round # 1 will feature isolated storms, this will begin around midday and through the afternoon.

Round # 2: This round will be a line of storms that will move in around 5 PM EST or the evening commute and move from west to east. This line should exit the area by 9 PM EST.

Storms on Thursday may become strong or severe with damaging winds as the primary threat, slight risk of severe weather or level 2 out of 5 for the entire area. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero so a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Drastically cooler on Friday with decreasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.