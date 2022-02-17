Weather Aware: Tonight through early overnight a line of strong winds, tornado risk low

COLUMBUS GA (WRBL)-WEATHER AWARE: 9PM-3AM Friday A squall line is expected to hold up across the region but weaken. Ahead of the squall line, there will be convective showers and storms with weak rotation around 6/5 CT .

The high confidence for tornadoes and damaging winds with severe thunderstorms will be across central Mississippi and north-central Alabama remain in the 3 out of 5 confidence level.

Clouds have increased, with breezy and gusty conditions. Readings are pushing near 70 this afternoon but will likely top off to 75°, despite the lack of sunshine.

We are under the lowest risk(Marginal) and our latest IBM GRAF model is consistent with timing indicating advancing winds ahead of the front, (a squall line) with gusts along the line from 20-30 and highest to 45mph.

Heavy rain and wind gusts are the primary threat for us as it appears to weaken but we need to watch how this line behaves across our east-central Alabama counties first.

Along this line, we lose daytime heating but we have enough instability along with shear to pop a few thunderstorms and a low-end risk for brief straight-line winds.

The tornado risk is low but at this time the unsettled portion of this line may cause a few weakened trees to topple over.