Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– Right now we are tracking our next Weather Aware Day from 12/14-12/15/22: The forecast set-up will be highest for severe weather “slight” mainly for all south and east of Columbus for any severe weather, however, the risk will still remain in the early overnight for everyone at the lower or “marginal” risk for storms to be severe.

Through Wednesday afternoon:

We will be socked in with clouds and watching a strong storm system towards the west for our mid-week forecast.

Weather Aware-Wednesday 11 pm-4 am Thursday:

A strong surge of moisture is lifting back into the region with strong surface winds supporting heavy rainfall and some weak rotation for heavy convective showers leading to areas of isolated flash flooding.

1.5-3.5″ of rainfall is possible for the entire region until the front sweeps through late morning Thursday.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with weak rotation but most of the energy will be all southwest and south of Columbus. This is subject to change.

A break of sun Thursday afternoon through Friday before our next storm system moves through Saturday.