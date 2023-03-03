COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking the chance for a few strong to possibly severe storms today as a powerful cold front continues to track east into the area.

Morning commute:

A warm front will lift to north during the morning, this front will allow temperatures to warm up and will also bring in a few showers. Showers during the morning commute will not be severe, in fact a few of you may not even notice anything.

11 AM through 4 PM EST:

As the cold front begins to move to the east, a few storms may develop out ahead of a thin broken line of storms. A few of these storms, if they can maintain their strength, may become strong to severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Storms today will not be widespread and only one or two may become severe but either way be sure to have a plan in place and multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Outside of the chance for storms we’ll have strong non-thunderstorm winds, wind advisory for the entire area through 11 PM EST or 10 PM CST for gust up to 50 mph.

By 6 PM, the storms and front should be exiting the News 3 viewing area, clouds will begin to decrease, slightly cooler air moves in for the weekend.