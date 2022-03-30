COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A warm front has lifted north so expect a warm day and very windy day. Temperatures today will soar into the middle 80s, we’ll have more cloud cover than the last couple of days but a few peeks of sun not out of the question. Gusty winds through the afternoon, Wind Advisory through early Thursday morning for winds gusting up to 30-40 mph.

WEATHER AWARE 1AM-10AM Thursday: Line of storms likely to move in late Wednesday in our east Alabama counties to early Thursday morning for our Georgia counties. Moderate risk of severe weather for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and now an enhanced risk of severe weather for our east Alabama counties. As this line of storms moves east, it will weaken but still expect part of the line to contain strong/severe storms.