WEATHER AWARE: Unsettled pattern bringing waves of thunderstorms, a few severe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast as temperatures remain well above average as we are finally closing out the month and year.

Wednesday begins the unsettled pattern as showers and thunderstorms move in primarily this afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Showers and storms Wednesday should remain below severe limits as the greatest instability and lift for severe storms will be well to our west across Mississippi and Alabama.

As the system inches closer to us into Thursday we are Weather Aware for the potential for a few strong to severe storms to increase. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. Showers and thunderstorms on Thursday will likely last a good majority of the day with intermittent breaks between showers/storms.

Friday we will deal with some morning showers and storms before seeing a lull in thunderstorm activity during this unsettled pattern before a stronger, more potent cold front arrives New Year’s Day. We will likely see more strong to severe storms late Saturday into Sunday morning before turning sharply colder.