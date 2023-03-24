Weather pattern trending unsettled with several chances of showers and storms along with severe weather potential.

SATURDAY MORNING – WEATHER AWARE:

Storm Prediction Center has the News 3 viewing area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. Showers and storms move in around 5 am/4 am central bringing in heavy rainfall and gusty winds 40-50 mph with stronger gusts up to 60 mph. Will have to watch for pre-frontal development especially for ours to our south and east. A line from Eufaula to Americus has the highest chance to see a tornado from Saturday’s system. System clears the viewing area by 10-11 am eastern.

SUNDAY:

Stalled boundary towards the south retreats northward, but we should see partly sunny skies through most of the day with our southern tier counties seeing more cloud cover. A cluster of thunderstorms does move along the front Sunday afternoon, but should be confined to south Alabama, Florida panhandle and south Georgia.

SUNDAY NIGHT – WEATHER AWARE:

Energy towards the west helps to lift the stalled boundary more northward through Sunday evening and into Sunday night bringing in more showers and storms along the “warm” front. Cluster of thunderstorms or mesoscale convective system appears to move through the viewing area late Sunday (primarily after midnight) and into early morning hours on Monday.

MONDAY:

Some uncertainty in the forecast for Monday depending upon the early morning convection if it allows for the atmosphere to re-energize. If that is the case, scattered showers and storms will be possible once again with daytime heating. Severity unknown at this time.

Isolated showers and storms remain the forecast for Tuesday as a cold front finally washes us from this unsettled spring-like pattern. We will experience a brief quiet weather pattern before more showers and storms are likely for the upcoming weekend.