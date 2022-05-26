Now – 9 AM: Light to a few pockets of moderate rain will continue to push to the east, any storms during this time period will remain below severe limits. We’ll get a brief break around 9 AM then a second round of storms will move in.



WEATHER AWARE 10 AM EDT – 5 PM EDT: A line of rain and storms will begin to push out of central Alabama around 9 AM CDT, this line will contain heavy rain and strong winds.

We will likely see this moving into the News 3 viewing area around 11 AM EDT/10 AM CDT and lasting through the afternoon into the early evening.

Initally, storms may be strong or even severe, the entire area sits under a marginal risk for severe weather with damaging winds, small hail as the primary threat. The tornado risk is low but not zero so we will need to watch storms as they push through.



Friday: A few spotty showers as the actual cold front moves through, clouds will slowly decrease leading to a beautiful evening.



This weekend: Drier air with seasonable temperatures across the area, we’ll see some sunshine too. 90s return just in time for Memorial Day.