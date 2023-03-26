The stalled storm system continues to bring several waves of showers and storms with severe weather potential across the region.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING: Showers and storms continue through the evening. Any storms that pop-up will have the potential for large hail, damaging wind and a tornado risk.

SUNDAY OVERNIGHT: Tracking a cluster of thunderstorms that evolves into an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) across Alabama and moves through the region late Sunday (primarily after midnight) and into early morning hours on Monday.

The threats will continue to be damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail up to quarters and larger in diameter.

Flash flooding will become an issue with areas that see repeated areas of heavy rainfall. The highest flash flooding threat will be across our northern counties where they have already seen up to 4 inches of rainfall.

MONDAY: More showers and thunderstorms move through the morning hours before moving out in the afternoon. Evening hours appear clear before more energy lifts into the region for Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding will be possible.

TUESDAY: Unsettled pattern continues and this appears to be our last wave of energy that will finally clear us of this pattern. Highest threat to see showers and storms will be likely across our southern counties. Damaging wind gusts and potential for hail will be possible with this round.