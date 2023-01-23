Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We will squeeze out another day of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region, with temperatures remaining on the cool side. Chilly upper 50s but added sunshine always makes it feel much better.

Weather Aware: Wednesday morning 4 am CT through 8 am CT across our western portions of Lee, Macon, Bullock, Pike, and Barbour Counties all under a Marginal Risk. The primary hazards will be damaging wind, hail, and the tornado risk much farther south.

The rest of the News 3 viewing area will have torrential rainfall and wind gusts along the squall line with winds up to 30mph.

The forecast will clear until Sunday’s storm, brings another soaker across the region, with cold rain.