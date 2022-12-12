COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We will be socked in with clouds and watching a strong storm system towards the west for our mid-week forecast.

Weather Aware-Wednesday 11pm-4am Thursday:

A strong surge of moisture is lifting back into the region with strong surface winds supporting heavy rainfall and some weak rotation for heavy convective showers leading to areas of isolated flash flooding.

1.5-3.5” of rainfall is possible for the entire region until the front sweeps through late morning Thursday.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with weak rotation but most of the energy will be all southwest and south of Columbus. This is subject to change.

A break of sun Thursday afternoon through Friday before our next storm system moves through Saturday.

Colder overnight readings will follow and tracking a colder storm pattern for the late forecast period next week.