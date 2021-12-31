 

WEATHER AWARE: Weekend system brings another chance for storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking another strong cold front that will move across the southeast just in time for the New Year. This storm complex will be a little more robust than the previous system.

For your Friday, dense fog as setup across the region limiting visibility under a mile in a majority of the viewing area. As the fog mixes out a few light showers will be possible primarily in the mid to late morning hours before some afternoon clearing. Expect another warm afternoon with mid to upper 70s as this spring-like pattern hangs around. But changes are on the way with more severe weather expected with a cold front along with cooler temperatures for the coming week.

SATURDAY –> SUNDAY:
Will likely see some light showers early on during the morning hours on Saturday before seeing the clouds break for a warm afternoon on New Year’s Day. Could see some convective non-severe storms by 5/6 PM while the bulk of the energy is to our west across Alabama and Georgia.

TIMING: Midnight through 8 AM Sunday.

THREATS:

  • Damaging winds up to 60 mph.
  • Isolated spin-up tornado embedded within squall line (model guidance hinting at discrete cells across central and north Alabama in the warm sector)
  • Hail up to the size of quarters

NEXT WEEK:
Return of cooler and seasonable temperatures are in store behind the vigorous weekend cold front.

