COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The strong arctic front has pulled through and we are starting to see the impacts of the front. Winds have picked up and are gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures combined with wind will make it feel like the single digits and teens.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the teens which will put wind chills below zero for some. Sunshine returns today through the weekend, although a few high clouds will be possible on Christmas Eve.

Santa forecast:

No issues for Santa as he visits the News 3 viewing area, temperatures will dip into the 20s and teens rather quickly Christmas Eve night with winds gusting up to 20 mph.