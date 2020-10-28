WEATHER AWARE: Zeta to bring strong gusty winds and threat for isolated tornadoes

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Zeta continues to strengthen this morning with a landfall expected later this evening along the Louisiana coastline. For us, cloudy conditions will last throughout the day with a few outer rainbands moving in later this afternoon.

Thursday morning conditions will go down hill as Zeta moves inland over Alabama bringing very strong winds with it. Wind gusts will be possible up to 50 mph in some areas especially in east Alabama and for areas to the north.

Local threats between 3 AM – 10 AM

  • Sustained Winds 20-30 mph
  • Wind Gusts 40-50 mph
  • Isolated Spin-Up Tornadoes

After this system moves out cooler and breezier conditions start to move in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s by Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 80° 74°

Thursday

79° / 51°
Windy with light rain in the morning
Windy with light rain in the morning 70% 79° 51°

Friday

69° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

69° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 69° 55°

Sunday

71° / 42°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 71° 42°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

1 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
75°

75°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
75°

75°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
75°

75°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
75°

75°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
75°

75°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories