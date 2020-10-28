WEATHER AWARE: Zeta to bring strong gusty winds and threat for isolated tornadoes

Hurricane Zeta continues to strengthen this morning with a landfall expected later this evening along the Louisiana coastline. For us, cloudy conditions will last throughout the day with a few outer rainbands moving in later this afternoon.







Thursday morning conditions will go down hill as Zeta moves inland over Alabama bringing very strong winds with it. Wind gusts will be possible up to 50 mph in some areas especially in east Alabama and for areas to the north.

Local threats between 3 AM – 10 AM

Sustained Winds 20-30 mph

Wind Gusts 40-50 mph

Isolated Spin-Up Tornadoes

After this system moves out cooler and breezier conditions start to move in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s by Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.