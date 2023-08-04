COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Forecast remains unsettled as we are tracking another wave of energy that could bring in more showers and storms this evening and potentially early Saturday morning.

Through the day Saturday rain chances look low in the current forecast while the weather pattern remains under northwest flow aloft.

Sunday we could potentially see another mesoscale convective system (MCS) drop in from the north before the upper air pattern starts to become zonal next week.

Next week, our forecast will remain unsettled as we track a few shortwave disturbances that will produce more showers and thunderstorms by midweek. Temperatures will hold in the low 90s and close to seasonal averages overnight.