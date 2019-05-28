WEATHER PATTERN: Stuck but there are some subtle changes ahead
We are still on par for a southern California front move into the region this Friday: The cool front (Because it’s not cold) from the southern California coast will eventually track eastward on the southern branch of the jet stream.
This will pass through our region and literally stall or what us meteorologists say, “washes out”, only to add enough instability for a few pop-up afternoon hit or miss showers and storms starting Friday through the following weekend.
NO CHANGES EXTENDED: Despite all the added humidity in the extended forecast, it’s not likely we will fall below 92° sounds much better than the upper 90s but not too much of a difference because heat index values will make up the difference in the heat compared to this past weekend.
