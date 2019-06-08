WEATHER PREPAREDNESS: Early warning can save lives and keep you safe Video Video Video Video Video Video

We have sought out Lee County residents, who escaped serious injury on March 3rd, to see if we can enhance their weather preparedness. Having a plan and alerting them, with enough time to be safe before severe weather strikes.

Mayor Bubba Copeland and Commissioner Robert Ham both helped us organize 15 residents of Smiths Station and 15 residents at or near ground zero in Beauregard to bring us in that space that had too many residents left with only minutes to seek shelter or were lost without communication. Now our residents have a plan, and we were able to help out with weather preparedness.

We will take you back tomorrow to meet some more of these awesome and inspiring residents in these hard hit areas of Lee County. A special thanks to Motorola Solutions and the Lee County Flea Market for their ongoing support of weather preparedness and keeping us safe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

