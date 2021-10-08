Weather returns dry and sunny for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upper level low finally clearing across the two-state region bringing a return of sunny and drier conditions for the upcoming weekend along with a boring weather pattern that we will all be thankful for.

High pressure does build into the area over the weekend helping for us to dry out after an extended period of rainfall. While October is usually our driest month we have received 7.64″ of rainfall over the four day period from this system which puts us in a surplus for the year.

No issues for the upcoming week as high pressure remains the dominant weather feature in this weather pattern as temperatures overall will stay in the mid to low 80s over the weekend and next week.

We are closely watching an area of tropical development off the Carolina coastline. At this time, development is rather low at 40%; however, if the system does develop it would become Wanda.