Wednesday cold front will lack rain but provide a brief cool down.

A late season winter storm will impact portions of the Midwest over the next 24-48 hours due to lingering moisture behind a strong cold front. Snow is expected in portions of Kansas and Missouri today, shifting east tonight into Wednesday.

Here at home, we can expect this front to slide through Wednesday morning. Not expecting any precipitation but you may notice a few passing clouds and gusty winds behind it. Temperatures will be cool with highs across the News 3 viewing area in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Staying cool with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week, our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.