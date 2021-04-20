 

Wednesday cold front will lack rain but provide a brief cool down.

7 Day Forecast

A late season winter storm will impact portions of the Midwest over the next 24-48 hours due to lingering moisture behind a strong cold front. Snow is expected in portions of Kansas and Missouri today, shifting east tonight into Wednesday. 

Here at home, we can expect this front to slide through Wednesday morning. Not expecting any precipitation but you may notice a few passing clouds and gusty winds behind it. Temperatures will be cool with highs across the News 3 viewing area in the upper 60s to low 70s. 

Staying cool with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week, our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. 

Tuesday

77° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 77° 53°

Wednesday

67° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 41°

Thursday

70° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 46°

Friday

73° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 73° 58°

Saturday

74° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 74° 55°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 75° 51°

Monday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
13%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

4 AM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
3%
54°

55°

7 AM
Clear
3%
55°

