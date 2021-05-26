Wednesday: Hot, dry and a little breezy

Here we go again!

Another hot and dry day with highs in the low to middle 90s, winds pick up this afternoon so a breeze plus a little bit of cloud cover should provide some relief.

The high pressure that continues to influence our forecast will break down by the end of this week and weekend, this will allow us to have a chance for a stray shower or storm. A cold front will move into the area by Saturday, our temperatures will cool down just in time for Memorial Day. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s by the end of the weekend and into early next week.